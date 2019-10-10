Nutanix .Next 2019 Copenhagen Day 2

And Nutanix .Next 2019 is already over. Today I enjoyed the first Keynote again from the Executive lounge and hit the community booth afterwards. I don’t think there was a lot of really new tech in the keynote but I liked seeing it anyway. The interview with Caroline Wozniacki was great she sound like a very humble and down to earth person to me.
More people who's head feels like it's still at the party? #day2 @nutanix #NEXTConf #NutanixNTC #vCommunity #ncug pic.twitter.com/5s1OrDAPfr
— Wouter Kursten (@Magneet_nl) October 10, 2019
In the community area we had way too much fun distributing the 100’s of Nutanix Design Guides that where shipped to Copenhagen. So much fun that I actually forget to go to the sessions where I wanted to go but hey I met some nice people and really felt like Operah with giving away those books.
Grab your design guide at the community area while you can #NEXTConf #NutanixNTC #vCommunity pic.twitter.com/j7rLoyL9rM
— Wouter Kursten (@Magneet_nl) October 10, 2019
The closing keynote had two parts, the first with Dr. Katie Boumann who worked on creating the image of the black hole the last few year. I barely understood 20% of what she was saying but I loved hearing about the process. The second part was with Kit Harrington from Game of Thrones, while I never really liked the show I loved hearing all of his stories.
One last time before the closing keynote. Had a great event, thanks @AngeloLuciani #NEXTConf #NutanixNTC #vCommunity #ncug pic.twitter.com/pf3Yd9VM0m
— Wouter Kursten (@Magneet_nl) October 10, 2019
Closing keynote for #NEXTConf started with Dr Katie Boumann and ends with Kit Harrington #NutanixNTC #vCommunity pic.twitter.com/hPR0MUzE4x
— Wouter Kursten (@Magneet_nl) October 10, 2019
And see you next year in Paris!
Next year's @nutanix #NEXTConf will be in paris pic.twitter.com/Pkf3QNcuKw
— Wouter Kursten (@Magneet_nl) October 10, 2019