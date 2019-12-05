Report out of the second Dutch Nutanix User Group Meeting

Last week the second Dutch Nutanix Use Group meeting was held at the Dutch Nutanix offices. I think we managed to get a nice agenda together and even my own session worked great despite it being an experimental way to do, the last one of the day and right after pizza. For the rest I really enjoyed all the presentations and so did the audience from what I gathered. With 41 signups and 27 people showing up it was about what I expected this time of the year.

The agenda with the slidedecks where available:

14:00 –14:30 Registration & Welcome

14:30 –15:00 Keynote: Ruben Spruijt

15:00 –15:45 Community Speaker: Vishwapreet Mahabir (PQR) – Xi Leap & Xi Frame with demo’s – Slidedeck

15:45 –16:00 Break & Refreshments

16:00 –16:45 Community Speaker: Bart Donders (ICT Partners) – Data Management in the real world

16:45 –17:30 Nutanix Support: Martin Miedema and Mustafa Gulkara – Slidedeck

17:30 –18:30 Networking & Dinner

18:30 –19:15 Interactive Session: Favorite Tooling, Wouter Kursten – Slidedeck

19:15 – 19:30 PM Take-aways & Closing

I am planning on doing the next meeting somewhere in May or June so if you would like to present please contact me. I would also love it if someone would be able to create our own logo because I suck in that department.

For the rest I can only share a boatload of tweets with pictures and the video that Preet made.

https://twitter.com/rspruijt/status/1200108366846201857

https://twitter.com/VNMahabir/status/1200142664114544640