New Year, new month, new job!

2018 already proved to become an awesome year for me. I became Nutanix Technology Champion again for 2018 and I also decided to change employers. While Detron has been a great employer for over three years it was time to change. My ambitions for what I wanted to do proved to be hard for them to match in jobs to do. I do have to thank them though for the great support I had in these years in which I started blogging, public speaking and managed to enter several community programs like VMware vExpert, Nutanix Technology Champion and more recently the newly announced Liquidware Tech Insiders started by former colleague and Liquidware Pre-sales Director Northern Europe Bas van Kaam.

Starting February first I will be joining TenICT in the Netherlands as VMware Consultant. This company was recently nominated as Most promising Partner of the year for The Netherlands by VMware. They also recently signed a VMware PSO contract so will be taking on PSO jobs as well in the near future. In short it looks like it’s going to be an awesome 2018.

Again I want to thank Detron for the three great years I had with them and I will definitely miss the people and the fun we had!