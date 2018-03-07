In two weeks time I will be presenting at the Dutch VMUG UserCon, the biggest VMUG in the world! For the 3rd consecutive time I will be taking the stage by storm. My first try, about problems I encountered in the field, was a disaster but I learned lots and got good feedback from lots of people including my very good friend Hans Kraaijeveld. The second year I decided to get Hans on stage as well because he already thought he knew it all so we presented about our favorite flings for Horizon View last year. I repeated that presentation on my own at the German VMUG later that year where I had a bit more time so I could actually show the tools instead of clicking trough a powerpoint like we had to do in in the 20 minutes we had in The Netherlands.

This year I will be on my own again on stage talking about PowerCLI & Horizon View. For the regulars on that will certainly not come as a surprise. Lots of it will be pre-recorded demo’s since I don’t want to bore the people with ten minutes of typing errors. Sadly I am placed at the end of the day so I hope the audience will not be too tired. I have competition from someone called Duncan Epping, you might have heard of him. Looking at the agenda it’s a star studded day anyhow so it’s hard getting a slot without very good competition.

So do I see you at the dutch vmug? Most of the presentations will be in dutch but we can still have fun though!