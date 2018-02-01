The VMware Labs flings monthly for January 2018

It’s that time of the month again with the update flings from VMware labs. In January seven flings received an updated while no new flings have been released, it can’t have a launch party every month can we? Six familiar names with the vSphere HTML5 Web Client, Desktop Watermark, Horizon Toolbox, HCIBench, Blockchain on vSphere and the OS Optimization tool plus the lesser updated (last update august 2016) DoD Security Technical Implementation Guide(STIG) ESXi VIB.
DoD Security Technical Implementation Guide(STIG) ESXi VIB
This one is for the people who have to implement a very high security on their vSphere environment. Please read the changelog, no STIG has been released yet for vSphere 6.5! Since it’s a lesser updated one I will give you the complete description from the fling site:
The DoD Security Technical Implementation Guide (‘STIG’) ESXi VIB is a Fling that provides a custom VMware-signed ESXi vSphere Installation Bundle (‘VIB’) to assist in remediating Defense Information Systems Agency STIG controls for ESXi. This VIB has been developed to help customers rapidly implement the more challenging aspects of the vSphere STIG. These include the fact that installation is time consuming and must be done manually on the ESXi hosts. In certain cases, it may require complex scripting, or even development of an in-house VIB that would not be officially digitally signed by VMware (and therefore would not be deployed as a normal patch would). The need for a VMware-signed VIB is due to the system level files that are to be replaced. These files cannot be modified at a community supported acceptance level. The use of the VMware-signed STIG VIB provides customers the following benefits:
- The ability to use vSphere Update Manager (‘VUM’) to quickly deploy the VIB to ESXi hosts (you cannot do this with a customer created VIB)
- The ability to use VUM to quickly check if all ESXi hosts have the STIG VIB installed and therefore are also in compliance
- No need to manually replace and copy files directly on each ESXi host in your environment
- No need to create complex shell scripts that run each time ESXi boots to re-apply settings
Changelog
Update January 2018
Added 6.5 STIG VIB to the downloads section. **Please note this is not based on a DISA STIG as a 6.5 STIG has not been released**
VMware OS Optimization Tool
No need to say a lot about this fling. If you need to optimize a windows system this has been the goto tool for years.
Changelog
January 4, 2018
- Issue fix: Can not access public templates
Blockchain on vSphere
Want to build & test blockchain applications? This might be a handy tool in your toolbox for that.
Changelog
Jan 15 2018, BoV 1.1
- Designed to run on PKS(Pivotal Container Services), and validated in PKS Beta
- Integrate Blockchain Explorer into BoV which makes it easier to view/monitor peers, transactions, etc
- Enhance BoV to support saving blocks and channel data to persistent volume
- Optimize the installation process
- Provide a default channel for blockchain applications
- Update Fabric to 1.0.5
HCIBench
Specially build to benchmark VSAN clusters but can be used to test any HCI.
Changelog
Version 1.6.5.2
- Added case comparisons by generating an XLS file for each test folder
- Fixed bug when there’s white space in datastore name or test name
Horizon Toolbox
Missing anything in the (crappy) Horizon? There is a chance that it might be in this tool!
Changelog
2018 Jan 18
- Horizon 7.4 support
- Some bug fixes
Desktop Watermark
Do you want to be sure one of your desktops is used for auditing. With this tool you can set an (in)visible watermark.
Changelog
Build 1127
- This build is signed now.
Addition
- Password protection for the configuration & uninstallation
- was supposed to be added in the previous release as well so might be a copy/paste error
vSphere HTML5 Web Client
Do I really need to add a description to this one? There is a html5 client build into vSphere these days but this version is updated very often and is becoming more and more on par with the (yuck) flash client.
Changelog
Fling 3.33 – Build 7616394
New Features
- Support for PCI and Shared PCI devices for a VM
- Create vApp wizard
- Clone vApp wizard
- vApp move to Host & Cluster
- Duplicate a VM customization specification to another VC and with custom name/description
- Synchronize Licenses action (former Import License Keys Data)
- Assets’ details
- Ability to edit VM Advanced configurations in Edit Settings of the VM
- Change the shortcuts for Power Operations in VMware tools section in the Edit Settings of the VM
- Change the maximum concurrent VMRC sessions for a VM in the Edit Settings
Bug Fixes
- Can add an existing hard disk in Edit Settings for VM residing on datastore cluster
Known Issues
- Creation of child vApp wizard is not working – the workaround is to create a child vApp as separate vApp and use move to operation to move it under the parent one.
Fling 3.32 – Build 7496117
New Features
- vApp power operations
- vApp move to operation to folder operation
- vApp rename operation
- vApp delete operation
- vApp export to OVF template
Improvements
- vApp related VMs tab, datastore tab and networking
- Add Permission action on VM templates