What gets you in the creative mood?

Not a technical post this time but a short one about creativity. Do you know that feeling that there’s an awesome idea in your head brewing for a post but that you somehow can’t get yourself going to write it up? I used to have this when writing reviews for fok.nl and still do sometimes when writing blogs on this site. While most of the times setting myself to it will get me in the right mindset that doesn’t always help. Sometimes there’s just too much noise around in my house or all kinds of distractions around the house (adhd anyone?). Most of the times it’s my kids watching something and they just can’t sit still on their chairs (again: adhd). Trying to get them quiet is sheer impossible and noise cancelling headphones will allow just enough sound trough for them to still be annoying.

The one thing that almost always gets me going is music! And I don’t even need that noise cancelling headset for that, just having a tune in my head or playing it on my phone can be enough. Lately one of my favorites have been Alestorm but other bands have been able to get me on the creative track. Queen, Pink Floyd, Metallica, Epica or DJ Tiesto are some of the other names I have had success with in the past. The question always is what band/artist I need to pick to get me going, this totally depends on how I am feeling but the first that pops into my head to play mostly is ok.

My current favorite to get me going (and that inspired me to this short post):

So the big question is: What get’s you in the right mood for creativity?