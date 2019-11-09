VMworld EU 2019 day 3 report

I am writing dus from my own desk in my own house after an awesome VMworld 2019. Day three was the day where I presented at the VMware{Code} theater. There was a good audience that really want to start using the Horizon API’s to automate their environments. The rest of de day I spent for a bit in the Solutions Exchange but mainly in the community area. We talked a lot, played some fussball and at the end of the day we had some fun with Eric Nielsen’s workshop about working with Raspberry pi’s and sensors.

Adulting is hard haha pic.twitter.com/i885HYyynE — Ariel Sanchez Mora (@arielsanchezmor) November 7, 2019

Goodbye #VMworld it was awesome see you next year. pic.twitter.com/H0FyDPSpiG — Wouter Kursten (@Magneet_nl) November 7, 2019