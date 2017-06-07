Updated flings for Horizon View in May

Yes I am a bit late but there are only two Horizon View related flings that received an update last month. First is the OS Optimization tool and second is the Ubuntu OVA for Horizon. The OSOT even already received an update in June but that’s for next month.
Ubuntu OVA for Horizon
Changelog:
v1.1.0
- MATE Only Release
- Increased vRAM to 128 MB instead of Automatic
- Removed Audio Device
- Updated default network device to VMXNET3
- Updated repository for open-vm-tools to Ubuntu repo
- Added Horizon 7.1 Agent Dependencies
- Updated Dependency packages for Ubuntu 16.04 on Horizon 7.1
- Agent installer script updated with Horizon 7.1 links
- Updated Media Codec packages for Ubuntu 16.04
- Updated MATE packages to Xenial
- More reliable domain join
- Password update optional
- Timezone update optional
- Option to change hostname
- Desktop addons optional
- Added retry attempts for failed wgets of smb and krb5 configuration files
- Renamed ‘horizon-linux-installer.sh’ to ‘linux-agent-installer.sh
VMware OS Optimization Tool
Changelog
May 16, 2017
- OSOT binary is now digital-signed, to make sure the integrity of distribution
- Template update: Windows 10 – Item “Use small icons on taskbar” is unselected by default.