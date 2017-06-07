Updated flings for Horizon View in May

Yes I am a bit late but there are only two Horizon View related flings that received an update last month. First is the OS Optimization tool and second is the Ubuntu OVA for Horizon. The OSOT even already received an update in June but that’s for next month.

Ubuntu OVA for Horizon

Changelog:

v1.1.0

MATE Only Release

Increased vRAM to 128 MB instead of Automatic

Removed Audio Device

Updated default network device to VMXNET3

Updated repository for open-vm-tools to Ubuntu repo

Added Horizon 7.1 Agent Dependencies

Updated Dependency packages for Ubuntu 16.04 on Horizon 7.1

Agent installer script updated with Horizon 7.1 links

Updated Media Codec packages for Ubuntu 16.04

Updated MATE packages to Xenial

More reliable domain join

Password update optional

Timezone update optional

Option to change hostname

Desktop addons optional

Added retry attempts for failed wgets of smb and krb5 configuration files

Renamed ‘horizon-linux-installer.sh’ to ‘linux-agent-installer.sh

VMware OS Optimization Tool

Changelog

May 16, 2017

OSOT binary is now digital-signed, to make sure the integrity of distribution

Template update: Windows 10 – Item “Use small icons on taskbar” is unselected by default.