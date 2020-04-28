[HorizonAPI] Registering a Composer Domain Administrator using the api’s

A while ago I blogged about adding an Instant Clone administrator using the api’s. I never looked at creating a linked clone domain administrator though so let’s do that.

When checking the services near the bottom we see a service called ViewComposerDomainAdministrator

Now let’s check the available methods

The difference between ViewComposerDomainAdministrator_Create and ViewComposerDomainAdministrator_CreateByServerDefinition is that for the first you’ll need the virtualcenterid and for the lather the ServerDefinition for the configured vCenter.I will go with the easier first one.

Let’s see what’s required

so we need a spec of the type VMware.Hv.ViewComposerDomainAdministratorSpec this is what the api explorer says about it:

So for the base we actually need another object of the type vmware.hv.ViewComposerDomainAdministratorBase, let’s create both

$spec=new-object vmware.hv.viewcomposerdomainadministratorspec $spec.base=new-object VMware.Hv.viewcomposerDomainAdministratorBase

The virtualCenterID is only available by doing a virtualcenter.virtualcenter_list() with a where on the results

$vcenter="pod2vcr1.loft.lab" $vcenters = $services.virtualcenter.virtualcenter_list() $vcenterid = ($vcenters.where{$_.serverSpec.serverName -eq $vcenter}).id $spec.VirtualCenter = $vcenterid

see how I do the where? For this one it doesn’t really matter but doing it this way is muchos faster than using where-object

In the base the username and domain are strings so those are easy. For the password we need to have it encrypted in a certain way. Luckily I already used it in the vCenter adding post that I gave an update last week.

$spec.base.Username = "m_wouter" $spec.Base.Domain = "loft.lab" $cmpdomainadminpassword=read-host "Composer domain administrator password?" -assecurestring $temppw = [System.Runtime.InteropServices.Marshal]::SecureStringToBSTR($cmpdomainadminpassword) $PlaincmpdomainadminPassword = [System.Runtime.InteropServices.Marshal]::PtrToStringAuto($temppw) $cmpdomainadminencPassword = New-Object VMware.Hv.SecureString $enc = [system.Text.Encoding]::UTF8 $cmpdomainadminencPassword.Utf8String = $enc.GetBytes($PlaincmpdomainadminPassword) $spec.base.password=$cmpdomainadminencPassword

And we bring all of this together by creating the administrator

$services.ViewComposerDomainAdministrator.ViewComposerDomainAdministrator_Create($spec)

To match the post adding vCenter servers I have put all of this together in a nice script, you just need to connect to the connection server first

$hvServer = $global:DefaultHVServers[0] $services= $hvServer.ExtensionData # Create required objects $spec=new-object vmware.hv.viewcomposerdomainadministratorspec $spec.base=new-object VMware.Hv.viewcomposerDomainAdministratorBase $spec.base.Username = "m_wouter" $spec.Base.Domain = "loft.lab" $vcenter="pod2vcr1.loft.lab" $vcenters = $services.virtualcenter.virtualcenter_list() $vcenterid = ($vcenters.where{$_.serverSpec.serverName -eq $vcenter}).id $spec.VirtualCenter = $vcenterid $cmpdomainadminpassword=read-host "Composer domain administrator password?" -assecurestring $temppw = [System.Runtime.InteropServices.Marshal]::SecureStringToBSTR($cmpdomainadminpassword) $PlaincmpdomainadminPassword = [System.Runtime.InteropServices.Marshal]::PtrToStringAuto($temppw) $cmpdomainadminencPassword = New-Object VMware.Hv.SecureString $enc = [system.Text.Encoding]::UTF8 $cmpdomainadminencPassword.Utf8String = $enc.GetBytes($PlaincmpdomainadminPassword) $spec.base.password=$cmpdomainadminencPassword # This will create the View Composer Domain Admin $services.ViewComposerDomainAdministrator.ViewComposerDomainAdministrator_Create($spec)