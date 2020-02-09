New challenge ahead! (going Vendor this time)

After years of contracting a new challenge lays ahead for me in the vendor space. Until now I have always been on either the customer or partner side of things but was always curious how things would be from a vendor perspective. Recently I saw an opportunity at ControlUP passing by that I couldn’t resist in asking if it would also be feasible do do this from The Netherlands since it was posted for the UK. The lines where short since I am already working on for them on a freelance base creating Horizon scripts.

PS Engineers are experienced IT professionals that guide customers through their journey of assessing needs and implementing ControlUp solutions. Prospective candidates must be self-motivated, charismatic individuals that are willing to meet customers and work in very dynamic situations that present new, never before seen business and technical challenges on a regular basis. Ideal candidates possess several years of enterprise IT consulting experience and a deep technical skill set covering VMware’s or Citrix virtualization and PowerShell scripting. Responsibilities · Professionally represent ControlUp values at all times · Maintain current knowledge of the entire ControlUp product portfolio · Become a trusted advisor to both colleagues and customers · Help our customers succeed by solving their challenging technical problems, from design through to production operations · Work closely with customers to understand their needs and objectives · Provide regular transfer of information presentations to customers · Provide regular feedback to management for process and practice improvements · Assist with all phases of Couchbase implementations, starting with installation, architecture design and review · Contribute to internal technical projects, which can include software development, benchmarking, troubleshooting · Work closely with the sales team and presales team on technical escalations and help grow opportunities in existing accounts · Assist with customer PoC/Pilots through effective management of acceptance criteria and issue escalation/resolution · Work with all technical levels from managers, to architects and developers in the Couchbase Server technology and architecture · Identify and write internal and external technical collateral, like typical deployment architectures or best practices · Travel to customers at least 25% Requirements · 10+ years of experience in information technology- A MUST · 5+ years of customer-facing professional services or VDI Administration- A MUST · Fluent Speak and Writing English- A MUST · Strong VMware or Citrix experience · Strong Windows desktop OS administration experience · VCP/CTP/VCPDT strongly preferred · B.S./B.A./M.S. degree or equivalent technical training & experience · Proven technical background –You will need to have a strong hands-on understanding of a number of popular technical platforms · Positive attitude and very customer-centric; always willing to put the customers’ needs first · MCSE – a plus

While I have been doing mainly VMware for the last few years I also have a bit of history with Citrix so I thought this would fit perfectly. After a couple of zoom calls first I traveled to ControlUP’s yearly Sales Kick-Off in Jerusalem last month to have a face to face meeting but also to feel how things are run inside the company. Looking back at that I have to say I really enjoyed it and was able to connect with just about everyone (I just didn’t have the time to connect with everybody). So when I received the call a week or so later that they wanted to hire me I couldn’t be more happy about that and I will be starting March first as Professional Service Engineer!

tldr: Got hired by ControlUP as Professional Services Engineer starting March first