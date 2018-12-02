The VMware Labs flings monthly for November 2018

The year’s almost over but for me it feels like it just got started, how does it feel for you? Time certainly flies! This month there was one new fling: vSphere PKS Plugin and five have received updates: Workspace ONE UEM Profile Migration Utility, HCIBench, ESXi Embedded Host Client, Cross vCenter Workload Migration Utility and Workspace ONE Configuration Tool for Provisioning.
New
vSphere PKS Plugin
The vSphere PKS Plugin provides a user interface for managing and monitoring Kubernetes cluster deployments for the PKS platform. Using the vSphere PKS Plugin you can view details about your Kubernetes clusters, including master and worker nodes as well as networking configuration.
Features
The vSphere PKS Plugin:
- Provides a graphical interface to visualize the Kubernetes clusters deployed and managed by PKS
- Provides visibility into underlying infrastructure such as VMs, network objects and storage objects that are created when a Kubernetes cluster is deployed in a vSphere environment
- Provides a centralized launch point for viewing components deployed with the Kubernetes cluster, including nodes and network objects such as routers, logical switches, load balancers
- Provides a simple user interface to get easy access to the cluster using the kubectl interface and the cluster Dashboard
Updated
Workspace ONE UEM Profile Migration Utility
The Workspace ONE UEM Profile Migration Utility helps in moving profiles between various WS One UEM Consoles.
Changelog
Version 1.6
- Added a log file for more advanced troubleshooting and auditing. A new file in the folder called: WS1UEM-Profile-Migration-Utility-log.txt
- Added logic to ensure the user has to hit Review button before Create
- Fixed a bug where the Status wouldn’t clear if selecting a new Profile therefore the user was unable to tell if the new Create Profile was successful
HCIBench
The HCIBench is a Hyperconverged Infrastructure Benchmark build around VDbench.
Changelog
Version 1.6.8.1
- Fixed regression when datastore is in the datastore folder
- Avoid checking connection to host directly and use tvm deployment instead
- Added Vdbench version check in summary script
Version 1.6.8
- Added resource pool and VM folder fields for VMC environment
- Fixed easy-run disk size issue
- Enhanced pre-validation error message handling
- Changed the names of network interface from “Public Network” to “Management Network”, and “Private Network” to “VM Network”
ESXi Embedded Host Client
While the ESXi embedded host client has been officially released for 5.5, 6, 6.5 and 6.7 the fling gets all the latest updates.
Changelog
Version 1.32.0 build 10692217 (Fling 22) – November 2, 2018
- Import / Export
- Iso files and nvram files can now be exported and imported (if suppored by the esx version)
- Files can be individually selected when exporting
- All advanced vm config options are exported by default
- Several bug fixes related to the export wizard
- General
- Permissions previews now display correctly
- Support Bundles are now generated on the fly
- Domain user functionality has been restored
- Fibre Channel WWNs are displayed in hex
Cross vCenter Workload Migration Utility
If you want to use a gui to move vm’s between different vCenter servers than the Cross vCenter Workload Migration Utility is the tool to use.
Changelog
Version 2.5, November 5, 2018
- Remember registered site information (without password)
- Easily retry a previously attempted task in case of failures
- Search box for keyword filtering of migration task history
- Option to clear task history by removing completed tasks
- Added documentation and other links under the help menu
- Partial fix for an issue related to duplicate network names
Workspace ONE Configuration Tool for Provisioning
The Workspace ONE Configuration Tool for Provisioning assists in building unattend.xml configuration files that can be used by Dell (or others when more provide the service) when delivering systems from the factory to set them up for your environment.
Changelog
Release Update – Version 2.0.0
Improvements
- The version number is shown in the window title
- The version number is shown as a comment in the generated XML
- The product key is now validated to conform with the 11111-11111-11111-11111-11111 pattern
- Split the locale settings into ‘Operating System Language’, and ‘Region and Keyboard Settings’.
- ‘Operating System Language’ maps to the language of the operating system installation media, and ‘Region and Keyboard Settings’ maps to the locale settings available to the user during OOBE
- ‘Operating System Language’ is now a required field as it is needed for certain customizations, such as adding a user to the administrators group
- Removed the ability to set a custom computer name. The computer name now defaults to ‘*’, which causes the Windows OS to generate a random name, taking up to seven characters from the ‘Registered Organization’ field plus eight random characters. This change makes sure every computer has a unique name on the network.
- The ‘Auto Admin Logon’ feature is no longer selectable. Instead, it will be activated when it is required by the deployment scenario.
- All deployment scenarios now allow for the creation of a local user.
- Moved the node from the ‘oobeSystem’ pass to the ‘specialize’ pass
to be consistent with the node
Bug Fixes
- Auto Admin Logon would only work with an unattend XML generated for an en-US installation image
- Enabled the ASSIGNEDTOLOGGEDINUSER=Y flag to enable the WS1 agent to correctly enroll the user in the ‘Workgroup’ deployment scenario
- Fixed an issue where the ‘Show Privacy Settings’ option would have no effect