The VMware Labs flings monthly for November 2018

The year’s almost over but for me it feels like it just got started, how does it feel for you? Time certainly flies! This month there was one new fling: vSphere PKS Plugin and five have received updates: Workspace ONE UEM Profile Migration Utility, HCIBench, ESXi Embedded Host Client, Cross vCenter Workload Migration Utility and Workspace ONE Configuration Tool for Provisioning.

New

vSphere PKS Plugin

The vSphere PKS Plugin provides a user interface for managing and monitoring Kubernetes cluster deployments for the PKS platform. Using the vSphere PKS Plugin you can view details about your Kubernetes clusters, including master and worker nodes as well as networking configuration. Features The vSphere PKS Plugin: Provides a graphical interface to visualize the Kubernetes clusters deployed and managed by PKS

Provides visibility into underlying infrastructure such as VMs, network objects and storage objects that are created when a Kubernetes cluster is deployed in a vSphere environment

Provides a centralized launch point for viewing components deployed with the Kubernetes cluster, including nodes and network objects such as routers, logical switches, load balancers

Provides a simple user interface to get easy access to the cluster using the kubectl interface and the cluster Dashboard

Updated

Workspace ONE UEM Profile Migration Utility

The Workspace ONE UEM Profile Migration Utility helps in moving profiles between various WS One UEM Consoles.

Changelog

Version 1.6

Added a log file for more advanced troubleshooting and auditing. A new file in the folder called: WS1UEM-Profile-Migration-Utility-log.txt

Added logic to ensure the user has to hit Review button before Create

Fixed a bug where the Status wouldn’t clear if selecting a new Profile therefore the user was unable to tell if the new Create Profile was successful

HCIBench

The HCIBench is a Hyperconverged Infrastructure Benchmark build around VDbench.

Changelog

Version 1.6.8.1

Fixed regression when datastore is in the datastore folder

Avoid checking connection to host directly and use tvm deployment instead

Added Vdbench version check in summary script

Version 1.6.8

Added resource pool and VM folder fields for VMC environment

Fixed easy-run disk size issue

Enhanced pre-validation error message handling

Changed the names of network interface from “Public Network” to “Management Network”, and “Private Network” to “VM Network”

ESXi Embedded Host Client

While the ESXi embedded host client has been officially released for 5.5, 6, 6.5 and 6.7 the fling gets all the latest updates.

Changelog

Version 1.32.0 build 10692217 (Fling 22) – November 2, 2018

Import / Export Iso files and nvram files can now be exported and imported (if suppored by the esx version) Files can be individually selected when exporting All advanced vm config options are exported by default Several bug fixes related to the export wizard

General Permissions previews now display correctly Support Bundles are now generated on the fly Domain user functionality has been restored Fibre Channel WWNs are displayed in hex



Cross vCenter Workload Migration Utility

If you want to use a gui to move vm’s between different vCenter servers than the Cross vCenter Workload Migration Utility is the tool to use.

Changelog

Version 2.5, November 5, 2018

Remember registered site information (without password)

Easily retry a previously attempted task in case of failures

Search box for keyword filtering of migration task history

Option to clear task history by removing completed tasks

Added documentation and other links under the help menu

Partial fix for an issue related to duplicate network names

Workspace ONE Configuration Tool for Provisioning

The Workspace ONE Configuration Tool for Provisioning assists in building unattend.xml configuration files that can be used by Dell (or others when more provide the service) when delivering systems from the factory to set them up for your environment.

Changelog

Release Update – Version 2.0.0

Improvements

The version number is shown in the window title

The version number is shown as a comment in the generated XML

The product key is now validated to conform with the 11111-11111-11111-11111-11111 pattern

Split the locale settings into ‘Operating System Language’, and ‘Region and Keyboard Settings’.

‘Operating System Language’ maps to the language of the operating system installation media, and ‘Region and Keyboard Settings’ maps to the locale settings available to the user during OOBE

‘Operating System Language’ is now a required field as it is needed for certain customizations, such as adding a user to the administrators group

Removed the ability to set a custom computer name. The computer name now defaults to ‘*’, which causes the Windows OS to generate a random name, taking up to seven characters from the ‘Registered Organization’ field plus eight random characters. This change makes sure every computer has a unique name on the network.

The ‘Auto Admin Logon’ feature is no longer selectable. Instead, it will be activated when it is required by the deployment scenario.

All deployment scenarios now allow for the creation of a local user.

Moved the node from the ‘oobeSystem’ pass to the ‘specialize’ pass

to be consistent with the node

Bug Fixes

Auto Admin Logon would only work with an unattend XML generated for an en-US installation image

Enabled the ASSIGNEDTOLOGGEDINUSER=Y flag to enable the WS1 agent to correctly enroll the user in the ‘Workgroup’ deployment scenario

Fixed an issue where the ‘Show Privacy Settings’ option would have no effect