The VMware Labs flings monthly for March 2019

We’re already into April that means it’s time for the flings update for March. There have been 3 updates and two new flings. I already have a blogpost about one of the updated flings: The Horizon Helpdesk Utility. The new flings are: Identity Manager Migration/Backup Tool and Physical Desktop as a Thin Client. The updated ones are: vSAN Hardware Compatibility List Checker, vSphere HTML5 Web Client and as said earlier the Horizon Helpdesk Utility.
New Releases
Physical Desktop as a Thin Client
Personally I don’t see the added value for this fling since there are already plenty of products that provide the functionality and you can even do it yourself with gpo’s. (and the logo is outdated as well)
A thin client is a stateless, fanless desktop terminal that has no hard drive. Thin clients provide businesses a cost-effective way to access virtual desktop infrastructures (VDI). To simplify the operation steps to access VDI, some features are embedded in thin clients.
For example:
- Launch the RDP client default
- Hide desktop/task bar
- Disable system options to prevent user using other applications
And so on
This Fling will convert physical desktop as a thin client. It will restrict end-users’ behaviors when users log into physical desktops. After user logged in, Horizon view client will be launched automatically and other applications are forbidden to switch. Physical desktop will log off automatically once user exit Horizon view clients.
Identity Manager Migration/Backup Tool
The Identity Manager Migration/Backup Tool helps you in migrating vIDM settings between environments.
Identity Manager Migration/Backup Tool automates the process of exporting or importing applications and entitlements from one Identity Manager instance to another. If entitlements exists, they will also be backed up to an XML file. This Fling uses Identity Manager API’s for Export, Import, Delete and applying entitlements.
Updated flings
vSAN Hardware Compatibility List Checker
With the vSAN Hardware Compatibility List Checker you can check easily if you’re hardware is supported for VSAN.
Changelog
Version 2.1
- Fixed the bug that firmware version of some controllers can’t be fetched
Version 2.0
- Add 3 new checks
- Controller is VMware certified for ESXi release
- Controller driver is VMware certified
- Controller firmware is VMware certified
- Update HTML report format
- Bug fixes
vSphere HTML5 Web Client
Changelog
Fling 4.1.0 – Build 12518617
New Features
- Hiding VMs in Hosts and Clusters view – A very popular desktop client feature is brought into the vSphere HTML5 client where you can go to User’s menu, select My preferences and Inventory tab from where you can show/hide VMs in Hosts and Clusters view by selecting the checkbox.
- User’s menu -> My preferences will have additional preference options like Language, Time Zone, Console and Inventory
- Developer Center now has API Explorer tab listing all the REST APIs exposed by vSphere SDK.
- New layout for the feedback tool and feedback tool can be invoked even when a dialog is open on the screen. This enables taking the screenshot of the client including the dialogs. Also, feedback tool now has the ability to add screenshots, this will help you compare the features between different clients and upload the screenshots.
Improvements
- We added the support back to 6.0 vCenters to the fling. You can now point vSphere HTML5 client fling v4.1 to 6.0 or 6.5 or 6.7 version of vCenter servers.
- License expiration notification now is increased from 60 to 90 days and includes all the licenses
- Evaluation License is now shown in the licenses list
- Sorting and Filtering by License Expiration date in the Licenses list
Known Issues
- New layout of the feedback tool has issues in the Firefox browser, so you will see old feedback tool in that browser.
- There are some areas where feedback tool might not capture the screenshot of the dialog, like VM edit settings.
Horizon Helpdesk Utility
For a more complete overview of the Horizon Helpdesk Utility fling so the link I posted in the intro to my previous blogpost.
Changelog
Version 1.3.3.1
- Removed machine listings from session view (overkill)
- Improved Environment view to include metrics on all connected infrastructure:
- vSphere
- Hosts
- Datastores
- Remote Pods
- Events
- Problem Machines
- Added repeated queries for logon breakdown if missed on first instance
- Added event query support for logon breakdown
- Added events view for Farm and Desktop pools
- Added inbuilt find / search to users / machines in pool views
- Added support for multiselect in pool / farm views
- Added graph / chart views of machines / sessions and problem machines on the environment overview
- Added a pod switcher to the environment overview
- Added a global search to the environment overview
- Added support for Pod Jumping.
- the ability to jump to a pod on demand
- the ability to jump to a pod a session belongs to
- Added support for an architecture view of Desktop Pools
- Added support for an architecture view of Farms
- Enhanced view of servers load evaluator value
- Added bulk user tasks via pool or farm views:
- Bulk messaging
- Bulk log off
- Bulk disconnect
- Bulk reset
- Bulk restart
- Added support for a local pod view (AKA environment view):
- Connection servers
- Farms
- Desktop pools
- Added documentation (finally)
- Added MSI installation support
- Added a start time column to user sessions (this will persist as a preference)