The VMware Labs flings monthly for March 2019

We’re already into April that means it’s time for the flings update for March. There have been 3 updates and two new flings. I already have a blogpost about one of the updated flings: The Horizon Helpdesk Utility. The new flings are: Identity Manager Migration/Backup Tool and Physical Desktop as a Thin Client. The updated ones are: vSAN Hardware Compatibility List Checker, vSphere HTML5 Web Client and as said earlier the Horizon Helpdesk Utility.

New Releases

Physical Desktop as a Thin Client

Personally I don’t see the added value for this fling since there are already plenty of products that provide the functionality and you can even do it yourself with gpo’s. (and the logo is outdated as well)

A thin client is a stateless, fanless desktop terminal that has no hard drive. Thin clients provide businesses a cost-effective way to access virtual desktop infrastructures (VDI). To simplify the operation steps to access VDI, some features are embedded in thin clients. For example: Launch the RDP client default

Hide desktop/task bar

Disable system options to prevent user using other applications

And so on This Fling will convert physical desktop as a thin client. It will restrict end-users’ behaviors when users log into physical desktops. After user logged in, Horizon view client will be launched automatically and other applications are forbidden to switch. Physical desktop will log off automatically once user exit Horizon view clients.

Identity Manager Migration/Backup Tool

The Identity Manager Migration/Backup Tool helps you in migrating vIDM settings between environments.

Identity Manager Migration/Backup Tool automates the process of exporting or importing applications and entitlements from one Identity Manager instance to another. If entitlements exists, they will also be backed up to an XML file. This Fling uses Identity Manager API’s for Export, Import, Delete and applying entitlements.

Updated flings

vSAN Hardware Compatibility List Checker

With the vSAN Hardware Compatibility List Checker you can check easily if you’re hardware is supported for VSAN.

Changelog

Version 2.1

Fixed the bug that firmware version of some controllers can’t be fetched

Version 2.0

Add 3 new checks

Controller is VMware certified for ESXi release

Controller driver is VMware certified

Controller firmware is VMware certified

Update HTML report format

Bug fixes

vSphere HTML5 Web Client

Nuf said about this one.

Changelog

Fling 4.1.0 – Build 12518617

New Features

Hiding VMs in Hosts and Clusters view – A very popular desktop client feature is brought into the vSphere HTML5 client where you can go to User’s menu, select My preferences and Inventory tab from where you can show/hide VMs in Hosts and Clusters view by selecting the checkbox.

User’s menu -> My preferences will have additional preference options like Language, Time Zone, Console and Inventory

Developer Center now has API Explorer tab listing all the REST APIs exposed by vSphere SDK.

New layout for the feedback tool and feedback tool can be invoked even when a dialog is open on the screen. This enables taking the screenshot of the client including the dialogs. Also, feedback tool now has the ability to add screenshots, this will help you compare the features between different clients and upload the screenshots.

Improvements

We added the support back to 6.0 vCenters to the fling. You can now point vSphere HTML5 client fling v4.1 to 6.0 or 6.5 or 6.7 version of vCenter servers.

License expiration notification now is increased from 60 to 90 days and includes all the licenses

Evaluation License is now shown in the licenses list

Sorting and Filtering by License Expiration date in the Licenses list

Known Issues

New layout of the feedback tool has issues in the Firefox browser, so you will see old feedback tool in that browser.

There are some areas where feedback tool might not capture the screenshot of the dialog, like VM edit settings.

Horizon Helpdesk Utility

For a more complete overview of the Horizon Helpdesk Utility fling so the link I posted in the intro to my previous blogpost.

Changelog

Version 1.3.3.1

Removed machine listings from session view (overkill)

Improved Environment view to include metrics on all connected infrastructure: vSphere Hosts Datastores Remote Pods Events Problem Machines

Added repeated queries for logon breakdown if missed on first instance

Added event query support for logon breakdown

Added events view for Farm and Desktop pools

Added inbuilt find / search to users / machines in pool views

Added support for multiselect in pool / farm views

Added graph / chart views of machines / sessions and problem machines on the environment overview

Added a pod switcher to the environment overview

Added a global search to the environment overview

Added support for Pod Jumping. the ability to jump to a pod on demand the ability to jump to a pod a session belongs to

Added support for an architecture view of Desktop Pools

Added support for an architecture view of Farms Enhanced view of servers load evaluator value

Added bulk user tasks via pool or farm views: Bulk messaging Bulk log off Bulk disconnect Bulk reset Bulk restart

Added support for a local pod view (AKA environment view): Connection servers Farms Desktop pools

Added documentation (finally)

Added MSI installation support

Added a start time column to user sessions (this will persist as a preference)