[HorizonAPI] Creating Entitlements

So last week I created a blog about gathering Horizon entitlements using the api’s. At the end I promised that my next blog post would be about creating entitlements and guess what: that’s this post 🙂

First a short explanation about what UserEntitlements actually are in Horizon. When you pull the entitlement info the base property has the needed information.

So in short an entitlement is a link between the userorgroup object id and a resource object id. The resource object can be: Application, Desktop, Global Application Entitlement, Global Desktop Entitlement and URLRedirection.

Let’s first grab the id’s that we need, I use 2 queries for that bur first I put the names of the group and the desktop in variables:

$groupname = "example_group" $poolname = "pod01_pool01"

Than I create two objects called $group and $pool using queries.

$queryService = New-Object VMware.Hv.QueryServiceService $defn = New-Object VMware.Hv.QueryDefinition $defn.queryEntityType = 'ADUserOrGroupSummaryView' $defn.Filter = New-Object VMware.Hv.QueryFilterEquals -property @{'memberName'='base.name'; 'value' = "$groupname"} $group= ($queryService.queryService_create($HVService, $defn)).results $queryService.QueryService_DeleteAll($HVService) $queryService = New-Object VMware.Hv.QueryServiceService $defn = New-Object VMware.Hv.QueryDefinition $defn.queryEntityType = 'DesktopSummaryView' $defn.Filter = New-Object VMware.Hv.QueryFilterEquals -property @{'memberName'='desktopSummaryData.displayName'; 'value' = "$Poolname"} $pool= ($queryService.queryService_create($HVService, $defn)).results $queryService.QueryService_DeleteAll($HVService)

Next we create the object to link them together.

$userentitlement= new-object VMware.Hv.UserEntitlementBase $userentitlement.UserOrGroup = $group.id $userentitlement.Resource = $pool.id

And we create the actual entitlement, since the output we get from this is the id of the entitlement object I store this in a variable to show you the entitlement in the next step.

and to show the entitlement

($hvservice.UserEntitlement.UserEntitlement_Get($newentitlement)).base

If you want to create entitlements for other resource you’ll need to use the either of the following to build your query:

Name Data object property to filter on Application ApplicationInfo data.displayName Desktop DesktopSummaryView DesktopSummaryData.displayName Global Application Entitlement GlobalApplicationEntitlementInfo base.displayName Global Desktop Entitlement GlobalEntitlementInfo base.displayName

There is no query for the URLRedirection so you’ll need to use URLRedirection.URLRedirection_List() to get the entire list and select the right one from that.

This is a complete example script that you could use to create a desktop entitlement:

Import-Module VMware.VimAutomation.HorizonView Import-Module VMware.VimAutomation.Core $cs = 'pod1cbr1.loft.lab' $groupname = "example_group" $poolname = "pod01_pool01" $hvServer = Connect-HVServer -Server $cs $HVService= $hvServer1.ExtensionData $queryService = New-Object VMware.Hv.QueryServiceService $defn = New-Object VMware.Hv.QueryDefinition $defn.queryEntityType = 'ADUserOrGroupSummaryView' $defn.Filter = New-Object VMware.Hv.QueryFilterEquals -property @{'memberName'='base.name'; 'value' = "$groupname"} $group= ($queryService.queryService_create($HVService, $defn)).results $queryService.QueryService_DeleteAll($HVService) $queryService = New-Object VMware.Hv.QueryServiceService $defn = New-Object VMware.Hv.QueryDefinition $defn.queryEntityType = 'DesktopSummaryView' $defn.Filter = New-Object VMware.Hv.QueryFilterEquals -property @{'memberName'='desktopSummaryData.displayName'; 'value' = "$Poolname"} $pool= ($queryService.queryService_create($HVService, $defn)).results $queryService.QueryService_DeleteAll($HVService) $userentitlement= new-object VMware.Hv.UserEntitlementBase $userentitlement.UserOrGroup = $group.id $userentitlement.Resource = $pool.id $hvservice.UserEntitlement.UserEntitlement_Create($userentitlement)