Horizon View Api’s: back to basics part 3: Methods

Like I said in part two I wanted to do that first before going to method’s since for some methods you actually need the output from a query. I posted an example of that in the meanwhile with my post about sending messages to users. The get-hvglobalsession and get-hvlocalsession are based on queries that are used for the Session_SendMessages method of the session service.

The obvious way of finding available methods is by looking into the API Explorer.

It’s a complete list but it’s hard to find all the methods that belong to a service. It’s easier to do a get-method on a service.

$services1.connectionserverhealth | gm 1 $services1 . connectionserverhealth | gm

So, in here we have two methods: ConnectionServerHealth_Get and ConnectionServerHealth_List. Even my wide PowerShell window is not big enough to show what’s needed to with the ConnectionServerHealth_Get method. For that we can use service.method without any brackets.

$services1.ConnectionServerHealth.ConnectionServerHealth_Get 1 $services1 . ConnectionServerHealth . ConnectionServerHealth_Get

and

$services1.ConnectionServerHealth.ConnectionServerHealth_List 1 $services1 . ConnectionServerHealth . ConnectionServerHealth_List

The required input for the method’s is visible between the brackets. The _Get method requires an id of the type vmware.hv.connectionserverid and the list doesn’t even need an input. I will keep the first one to use for later while I run the latter one.

$services1.ConnectionServerHealth.ConnectionServerHealth_List() 1 $services1 . ConnectionServerHealth . ConnectionServerHealth_List ( )

A lot of these lists have information that is available on a deeper level, with a get-method everything is shown.

$services1.ConnectionServerHealth.ConnectionServerHealth_List() | gm 1 $services1 . ConnectionServerHealth . ConnectionServerHealth_List ( ) | gm

The ones where you see a property that has a definition that starts with vmware.hv…. has more content hidden. It is possible to access these by putting the entire line between brackets followed by .membername for example

($services1.ConnectionServerHealth.ConnectionServerHealth_List()).certificatehealth 1 ( $services1 . ConnectionServerHealth . ConnectionServerHealth_List ( ) ) . certificatehealth

Please be aware that this can go multiple levels deep for some methods. To avoid unneeded api calls it’s wise to declare a variable from the method and use that to access the data.

$connectionserverhealth=$services1.ConnectionServerHealth.ConnectionServerHealth_List() $connectionserverhealth.certificatehealth 1 2 $connectionserverhealth = $services1 . ConnectionServerHealth . ConnectionServerHealth_List ( ) $connectionserverhealth . certificatehealth

Now to show the use of the _get method I could use the id that I received from the _list method but that would be cheating. What I will do is put a list of all connectionservers into an array (even though I only have 1) and do a foreach with the _get method.

$connectionservers=$services1.ConnectionServer.ConnectionServer_List() foreach ($connectionserver in $connectionservers){$services1.ConnectionServerHealth.ConnectionServerHealth_get($connectionserver.id)} 1 2 $connectionservers = $services1 . ConnectionServer . ConnectionServer_List ( ) foreach ( $connectionserver in $connectionservers ) { $services1 . ConnectionServerHealth . ConnectionServerHealth_get ( $connectionserver . id ) }

This is the basic usage for method’s. For some method’s a spec is required for input please take a look at this post about adding an instantclone administrator for an example. I will show some more details about that one in here. Let’s take a look at what the method requires as input.

$services1.InstantCloneEngineDomainAdministrator.InstantCloneEngineDomainAdministrator_Create 1 $services1 . InstantCloneEngineDomainAdministrator . InstantCloneEngineDomainAdministrator_Create

You can see that a spec is required of the type VMware.Hv.InstantCloneEngineDomainAdministratorSpec. The API Explorer will show that this actually is a bit weird one since it one contains a base.

If you click on the base you’ll see whats required in there.

These levels actually show that we need to declare multiple objects to build the actual spec. You can create the basic object with new-object objecttype

$InstantCloneEngineDomainAdministratorSpec=new-object vmware.hv.InstantCloneEngineDomainAdministratorSpec $InstantCloneEngineDomainAdministratorSpec $InstantCloneEngineDomainAdministratorSpec.base 1 2 3 $InstantCloneEngineDomainAdministratorSpec = new-object vmware . hv . InstantCloneEngineDomainAdministratorSpec $InstantCloneEngineDomainAdministratorSpec $InstantCloneEngineDomainAdministratorSpec . base

As you see the base is empty and doesn’t know what data it can contain. This shows that we need to declare the object for every level where we need to enter some information.

First I tried this using the class that’s shown in the API explorer, this obviously didn’t work so I use the data object name.

$InstantCloneEngineDomainAdministratorSpec.base=new-object vmware.hv.InstantCloneEngineDomainAdministratorBase $InstantCloneEngineDomainAdministratorSpec.base 1 2 $InstantCloneEngineDomainAdministratorSpec . base = new-object vmware . hv . InstantCloneEngineDomainAdministratorBase $InstantCloneEngineDomainAdministratorSpec . base

In the link I posted above you should be able to find what’s required to create an actual instantcloneadministrator. With this I have covered most of the method’s and how they work. Please don’t assume that _list nevers needs an id or that _get always needs one because that’s not true. Sometimes it will also say ids like with my previous post about sending messages that means it needs an array of id’s most possibly generated by a query or an _list method.